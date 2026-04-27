Taylor County Native Graduates National Communications Program

Taylor County native LaDonna LaValle was one of 12 farm and ranch women leaders that graduated from the spring session of Women’s Communications Boot Camp hosted by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

These women completed an intensive four-day course that featured hands-on sessions focused on public speaking, working with the media and messaging. Program graduates will use their training to strategically support issues important to farmers and help tell agriculture’s story. This includes participating in local media opportunities, sharing information with elected officials and joining social media campaigns that spotlight modern agriculture.

“Participating in the Farm Bureau Women’s Communications Boot Camp was an incredible experience,” said LaValle. “The days were long and the breakout sessions pushed me outside of my comfort zone, but that’s where the growth happened. I learned how to use these skills in new and meaningful ways, and I’m excited to put them into action as I continue advocating for agriculture. It was truly an honor to be selected and to attend. I would highly encourage any woman who wants to grow in her ability to share the story of agriculture to apply.”

Boot Camp graduates are Kelsey Prothro and Margie Raimondo of Arkansas; LaDonna LaValle of Florida; Sherry Kenney of Louisiana; Jennifer Williams of Mississippi; Nicole Lujan of New Mexico; Michelle Patterson of North Carolina; Caitlyn Barton of Ohio; Mieke deJong of Oregon; Diann Bussell and Haley Brazel of Tennessee; and Natalie Fullmer of Utah.

“Women play a vital role in advancing agriculture through leadership and engagement,” said Isabella Chism, an Indiana row crop farmer and chair of the AFB Women’s Leadership Committee. “As Boot Camp graduates refine their communications skills, their impact will benefit their communities as well as Farm Bureau at the local, state and national level.”

This is the 24th Boot Camp hosted by AFBF. The program has 353 graduates and is open to all women involved in Farm Bureau.

The American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, in partnership with AFBF staff, hosts and provides training for Women’s Communications Boot Camp biannually. Applications open June 22 for the fall 2026 Boot Camp session.