Teacher Appreciation Week: How Florida Ag Ventures Connect Students to Agriculture

Youth agricultural education is a core priority for each of Florida’s 60 county Farm Bureaus. Agricultural educators play a vital role in planting the seeds of knowledge that shape future leaders and informed consumers. One meaningful way educators connect students to Florida agriculture is through county Ag Ventures.

These hands-on learning events introduce students to the people, practices and products that power Florida agriculture. Each year, county Farm Bureaus partner with local schools and agricultural businesses to host day-long field trips designed to help elementary students better understand where their food comes from.

Grassroots members and agriculturalists often volunteer their time to lead interactive learning stations to learn about the many commodities and areas of agriculture. Students may meet baby chicks while learning about poultry, hear the buzz of a beehive while learning about the importance of bees and how honey is made, or hand-squeeze Florida oranges while learning about the citrus industry. They are introduced to plant and animal science, conservation practices and locally grown food products, while creating lasting memories and strengthening their connection to agriculture.

The following highlights showcase a handful of Florida Ag Venture events held across Florida this year.

Collier County: Approximately 3,000 fourth graders from 29 Collier County schools attended Ag Venture in March. Day one was held at the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, while days two through six took place at North Collier Regional Park.

Hillsborough County: Third-grade students have participated in Hillsborough County’s Ag Venture since 1994, where they rotate through five interactive stations focused on plant and animal sciences.

Marion County: Approximately 900 second graders from 12 schools got a firsthand look at Florida’s major agricultural commodities at Marion County’s Ag Venture in March.

Okeechobee County: Hundreds of fourth-grade students attend Ag Venture each year in Okeechobee County thanks to local farmers, ranchers and industry partners who volunteer their time and expertise to connect students with local agriculture.

Polk County: Polk County held its 37th annual Agri-Fest in March, welcoming more than 5,500 fourth graders and 300 teachers over the 10-day event. Students explored key local industries including citrus, phosphate, beef cattle, horticulture and conservation through interactive workshops.

During Teacher Appreciation Week, Florida Farm Bureau is proud to recognize the educators who connect classroom learning with real-world experiences to bring Florida agriculture to life. These hands-on learning opportunities would not be possible without the strong partnerships between county Farm Bureaus, educators, volunteers and industry leaders across the state. Together, they cultivate curious, agriculturally literate students who make up the future of Florida agriculture.