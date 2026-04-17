Celebrating Florida Farm Bureau Volunteers | National Volunteer Week 2026

Volunteer leadership is central to Florida Farm Bureau’s grassroots structure. This National Volunteer Week, April 19-25, we celebrate the individuals who generously give their time and talents to support Florida agriculture and their communities. Our volunteers’ impact is amplified across a variety of programs and groups within Florida Farm Bureau.

Members of the Women’s Leadership Program play an essential role in volunteer outreach, particularly when it comes to youth education initiatives. The Women lead programs and activities including Ag in the Classroom, Youth Speech Contests and the distribution of Classroom Mini-Grants to help students and teachers learn about agriculture and the important contributions of Florida farmers and ranchers.

Young agriculturalists in the Young Farmers & Ranchers Program are also deeply committed to service at the county, state and national levels. Through programs like Harvest for All, YF&Rs conduct donation drives and log thousands of volunteer hours to fight food insecurity.

At the local level, county Farm Bureaus lead volunteer efforts that reflect the unique needs of their communities. These initiatives include partnerships with local FFA and 4-H programs, food banks, UF/IFAS Extension and other organizations that help shape a stronger future for Florida agriculture. When natural disasters strike, Farm Bureau volunteers are among the first to respond, mobilizing quickly to assist with recovery efforts and support fellow farmers and ranchers.

These grassroots efforts demonstrate the commitment of Farm Bureau volunteers to the overall well-being of their communities. Each October, Florida Farm Bureau recognizes individuals who use storytelling as a tool to bridge the gap between agriculture and consumers through the Volunteer Communicator of the Year Award.

Florida Farm Bureau volunteers lead with purpose, passion and pride in their efforts to strengthen Florida agriculture. We invite anyone interested in making a difference to get involved with their local county Farm Bureau. Whether through educational outreach, advocacy, disaster relief or community partnerships, there are countless opportunities to serve.

Learn more about volunteering by contacting your county Farm Bureau office.