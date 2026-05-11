National Mental Health Awareness Week

Mental health challenges affect people of all ages and backgrounds, in rural and urban communities alike. However, there is no shortage of people who care and are ready to help.

From financial stress and natural disasters to long, isolating hours and uncertainty about the future, the pressures of farming can be overwhelming. Multiple studies show that farmer suicide rates are two to five times higher than the national average. Supporting the mental wellbeing of our farmers and ranchers is essential to building a strong and sustainable future for agriculture.

Farm State of Mind is a leading resource for local information to help you or a friend or family member find support. Taking the first step of reaching out for help or offering help to someone you love can be lifesaving. The Farm State of Mind website lists crisis hotlines, treatment locators, tips for helping someone in emotional pain, ways to start a conversation and resources for managing anxiety or depression.

Another valuable resource is the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: a 24/7 hotline with skilled, compassionate crisis counselors for one-on-one support. There is no reason too big or too small to reach out to 988.

What to Expect When Contacting 988

You’ll be given some options to select the service that meets your needs

Your counselor will ask some questions to first make sure you are safe

You’ll get one-on-one, judgment-free support

988 FAQs

Is 988 only for suicide-related crises? 988 responds 24/7 to calls, chats, or texts from anyone who needs support for any mental health and/or substance use problems. Some reasons may include emotional distress, depression, loneliness, bullying, stress, relationship troubles or just needing someone to talk with.

If I contact 988, will police or emergency services show up? 988 counselors work to keep you safe and provide support in the least restrictive manner possible. For most people, a counselor is able to work with you on the call, text, or chat to de-escalate your situation. If there is an immediate physical safety threat, the 988 counselor will contact 911 to help.

Can I call 988 for or about someone else? Yes, 988 crisis counselors provide caring support and resources for family, friends, caregivers and advocates who reach out about another person they are concerned about.

Breaking the stigma around mental illness starts with acknowledging it as a serious issue in rural communities and recognizing that it is a health condition that can be treated. By encouraging open conversations and sharing these resources, we can work together to ensure no one feels ashamed to seek help. Visit our mental health resource page for more helpful links.