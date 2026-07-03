Rural Recharge Episode 40: Kelsey Waters-David

In this episode of the Rural Recharge podcast, Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb S. Smith is joined by Kelsey Waters-David, the Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Leadership Group XI president, to discuss how she and her husband, Tyler, built their direct-to-consumer cattle operation, W.D. Cattle Co.

Waters-David grew up on a multigenerational cattle operation dating back to the 1850s in Hawthorne, Florida. After graduating from Stetson University and spending eight years working for Amazon, she chose to leave her corporate role and return to agriculture. Within three years of launching W.D. Cattle Co., she and her husband grew the business enough to leave their off-farm careers and focus on farming full-time.

W.D. Cattle Co. raises and finishes beef cattle and sells USDA-inspected beef directly to consumers. They have also diversified the operation by expanding into poultry, tallow products and pet treats.

“We are there at every step of the process, from pasture to plate,” said Waters-David, describing their hands-on approach to connecting consumers with local agriculture.

Looking ahead, the couple plans to continue growing their ranch with the addition of an on-farm storefront, where customers can purchase local products and experience agriculture firsthand.

Waters-David encourages other young producers to get started at whatever scale is possible. Whether it’s leasing land, selling locally or getting involved through organizations like Farm Bureau, she emphasizes that there are many pathways into agriculture.

“Don’t let fear hold you back from doing something that you’re passionate about,” said Waters-David. “Start small and see where it grows.”

She credits Florida Farm Bureau’s YF&R program for helping her build connections, develop leadership skills and find a network of peers navigating similar challenges in agriculture.

A key opportunity to build those connections is the upcoming FUSION Leadership Conference, set for July 10-12 in Orlando. The event brings together YF&R and Women’s Leadership Committee members for networking, professional development and agricultural education.

Attendees can participate in breakout sessions, farm tours and hear from keynote speaker Dr. Temple Grandin, a globally recognized expert in livestock handling and animal behavior. Register for FUSION and learn more about getting involved in Florida agriculture.

Rural Recharge is a monthly podcast hosted by Florida Farm Bureau Federation President Jeb S. Smith. Designed to cut through the noise of misinformation thrown our way, it features real conversations on real issues faced by the farmers and ranchers who are growing what we eat, wear and use every day. Listen to the podcast on Spotify, Apple, iHeart, Amazon Music and YouTube.