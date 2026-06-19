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Florida Farm Bureau

Florida Farmers Help Provide Free Summer Meals for Kids

Summer break can leave children without access to regular, healthy meals. Many Florida Farm Bureau farmers and ranchers help fill the gap by providing nutritious food to children statewide through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Summer Food Service Programs.

Painted wooden sign with images of watermelons, flowers, birds and butterflies that reads "Farm to School"

One program, Summer BreakSpot, provides free meals and snacks to children 18 and younger in the summer months to fight food insecurity in the Sunshine State.

Family-owned farms like Long & Scott Farms in Lake County, Singleton and Sons Farms in Putnam County and Brown’s Farm in Alachua County contribute by supplying fresh foods such as corn, persimmons and potatoes for children to enjoy all summer.

Child holding a box of fresh foods.
Children up to 18-years-old can get free meals at pick-up sites by simply showing up during mealtimes.

We thank Florida’s farmers and ranchers for helping ensure that every child has access to the food they need to grow, thrive and be ready to learn when school is back in session.

There are more than 3,000 Summer BreakSpot locations statewide. To find a site near you, visit SummerBreakSpot.org.

Families in line to pick up free, nutritious meals.
Alachua County families at a Summer Meal Service Program kick-off event.

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