Florida Farmers Help Provide Free Summer Meals for Kids

Summer break can leave children without access to regular, healthy meals. Many Florida Farm Bureau farmers and ranchers help fill the gap by providing nutritious food to children statewide through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Summer Food Service Programs.

One program, Summer BreakSpot, provides free meals and snacks to children 18 and younger in the summer months to fight food insecurity in the Sunshine State.

Family-owned farms like Long & Scott Farms in Lake County, Singleton and Sons Farms in Putnam County and Brown’s Farm in Alachua County contribute by supplying fresh foods such as corn, persimmons and potatoes for children to enjoy all summer.

We thank Florida’s farmers and ranchers for helping ensure that every child has access to the food they need to grow, thrive and be ready to learn when school is back in session.

There are more than 3,000 Summer BreakSpot locations statewide. To find a site near you, visit SummerBreakSpot.org.