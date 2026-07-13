FUSION Conference Unites Young Farmers, Ranchers and Women in Agriculture

Nearly 400 young farmers, ranchers and women in agriculture from across the state gathered at Florida Farm Bureau’s FUSION Conference July 10-12 in Orlando. The event brought together agriculture enthusiasts for leadership development and hands-on learning opportunities aimed at strengthening the future of Florida agriculture.

Attendees participated in local farm tours, competitive events, networking socials and professional development breakout sessions. Participants packed 11,000 pounds of potatoes for statewide distribution through food banks in a service project with Feeding Florida.

Young Farmers & Ranchers Competitions

Finalists were selected for Florida Farm Bureau’s 2026 Discussion Meet, Achievement in Agriculture and Excellence in Agriculture awards. These awards recognize young farmers and ranchers for their leadership, agricultural achievements, advocacy and service to Farm Bureau and their communities. Finalists will compete for state titles at Florida Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting in October.

The 2026 Discussion Meet finalists are:

Lainey Francisco, St. Lucie County

Kyle Mendes, Alachua County

Carly Montuani, Jackson County

Wesley Thomas, Union County

The 2026 Achievement in Agriculture Award finalists are:

Jacob and Katelyn Nixon, Okaloosa County

Alex and Emily Murphy, Hamilton County

David and Libby Torbert, Dade County

The 2026 Excellence in Agriculture Award finalists are:

Matt and Kayla Gonzales, Jackson County

Sarah Luther, Alachua County

Victoria Register, Volusia County

County Activity Awards

Putnam-St. Johns County’s Young Farmers & Ranchers Program and Duval County’s Women’s Program earned Outstanding Activity Awards for providing members with outstanding opportunities to promote agricultural awareness and engage in community service. They each received $250 to help fund county activities next year.

Nineteen counties qualified for the 2025 Young Farmers and Ranchers Activity Award: Alachua, Clay, Dade, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hernando/Citrus, Highlands, Jackson, Lake, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Polk, Putnam-St. Johns, Seminole, Taylor, Union and Volusia.

Twenty-eight counties earned the 2025 Women’s Activity Award: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Duval, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando/Citrus, Highlands, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, Polk, Putnam-St. Johns, Seminole, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union and Volusia.

Keynote Speaker

Conference attendees heard from keynote speaker Dr. Temple Grandin, a renowned animal scientist, author and autism advocate whose innovations revolutionized humane livestock handling systems around the world.

“We need the skills of people who think differently,” Grandin said.

Her message reinforced the conference’s focus on cultivating the next generation of agricultural leaders and equipping members to meet the opportunities and challenges facing Florida agriculture.